Police: Three people shot in two unrelated shootings in downtown Savannah on Sunday

Sunday's shootings were the second and third incidents to take place in Savannah over the weekend.

Late Friday night, two people were shot on the campus of Savannah State University. The two victims were sent to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time. The case has been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

No students were known to be involved in the incident and a motive has not been determined.

