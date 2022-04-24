ajc logo
Police: Three people shot in two unrelated shootings in downtown Savannah on Sunday

Savannah Morning News
By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
6 hours ago

Early Sunday morning, three people were shot in two separate shootings in downtown Savannah.

Savannah Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason Pagliaro said the first shooting took place at Bay Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The time for the shooting was not provided, but Pagliaro said based on preliminary information, two adult males were shot with one having serious injuries. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Pagliaro added that another shooting took place on Congress Street. An adult male was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shootings are unrelated.

Sunday's shootings were the second and third incidents to take place in Savannah over the weekend.

Late Friday night, two people were shot on the campus of Savannah State University. The two victims were sent to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time. The case has been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

No students were known to be involved in the incident and a motive has not been determined.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Police: Three people shot in two unrelated shootings in downtown Savannah on Sunday

