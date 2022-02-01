Plant Riverside District’s new resident magician David Jowers is here to make magic look real

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

In the 1980s Jowers’ experience with magic grew as he became a big fan of renowned magician David Copperfield. Watching him perform opened his eyes to a new world of professional magic, one made theatrical and engaging for audiences.

"I was inspired by the way he moved onstage, the way he performed each illusion, the lighting, the music...," Jowers shared.

Today, Jowers is a professional magician himself. He is a member of the Society of American Magicians, and is the new resident magician at Plant Riverside District, Savannah's newest entertainment hub in downtown.

Jowers has appeared on VH1’s "Celebracadabra," performed at Caroline’s on Broadway, and has been featured on the Food Network alongside chef and TV personality, Rachael Ray. But of all the places he has seen and performed in, Jowers says it's still the close connections with intimate audiences that inspire him to continue creating a sense of amazement.

"I want people to experience wonder and excitement in my performance," he shared. "If I can do that, my job is done."

In his new role, Jowers performs magic regularly at Plant Riverside District and can be found on-site Wednesday through Saturday from 6-10 p.m., performing free strolling magic shows throughout Savannah’s Entertainment District along the Savannah riverfront.

It's a moving show that surprises and delights passersby in the family-friendly atmosphere. During his performances, Jowers says realism is a major focus of his routine, trying to make the mystical elements of each magic trick seem real and tangible for audiences.

“I try to make magic look real,” Jowers explained.

Modern magic is a performing art with a storied history. Jowers tries to honor the many that have come before him, raising magic into a revered form of American live entertainment, one that has endured centuries.

His heroes include magical pioneers like Jean Eugène Robert-Houdin, considered the "father" of modern magic, who had a magic theatre in Paris in 1845.

Later, a magician named Erik Wise used Houdin’s last name and added the letter "i" becoming Houdini, now ubiquitous with mainstream American magic.

Jowers says it's a rich heritage, one he tries to honor with his own engaging repertoire.

"Magic is an art. I love the history behind it," he added. "I choose to carry the torch for all of these great men before me and to be part of this magical history."

Plant Riverside District officials say they are excited to bring a world-class magician to entertain guests and inspire a sense of awe in all those who encounter his wonders.

“We’re confident that David’s mind-blowing magic skills will quickly become a can’t-miss favorite among locals and visitors," said Tyler Gray, director of entertainment at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District.

To learn more or to view a performance schedule, visit plantriverside.com. To schedule a magic performance, email PRD-Entertainment@kesslercollection.com.

