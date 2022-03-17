Hamburger icon
Photos, videos from the 2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
35 minutes ago

The Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade returns in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As people take to the streets and celebrate the Irish community in Savannah, we capture the sights and sounds of the momentous annual celebration in the Hostess City of the South.

The celebration begins early in the morning as families flock to the squares to set up their tents for the parade.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

As the day progresses, the Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is the starting point for the festivities of the day at the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

And since it's St. Patrick's Day, don't be surprised to see some drinks...

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

This will be updated throughout the day.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Photos, videos from the 2022 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival

