Peter Robyn announces bid for Savannah-Chatham school board president

Savannah Morning News
By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Peter Robyn has announced his candidacy for Savannah-Chatham school board president.

Robyn said he is running because he has concerns about education system and the school board. He doesn't have children or grandchildren in the district. "I want to return education to the people and people need to be more involved in our education system," he said.

Robyn was escorted out of a Jan. 5 school board meeting because he wouldn't comply with the districts' mask policy. He was at the meeting to speak with the board about his desire to dissolve the school district, his thoughts on their COVID-19 protocols and talk about books that he felt were available to children and young adults in school libraries that he deemed inappropriate.

Background

Robyn was born in Manhattan and grew up in Connecticut. He moved to Savannah in 2018. He is the founder of Teach Our Christian Heritage. He also serves on the board of directors for WeTheKidsUs, an organization that teaches young people and parents about the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Platform

Robyn wants to dissolve the school district and replace it with an individual school system in which each voting district operates independently from each other. He said it would bring more transparency and better communication between students, parents, teachers, and administration.

Robyn's main goal is to serve parents, students and the taxpayers.

Opponents:

Robyn faces Tye Whitely, Roger Moss and Todd Rhodes for the seat as board president on May 24 ballot, which include state and federal elections. Current board president Joe Buck is not seeking reelection, due to a recent health scare.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Peter Robyn announces bid for Savannah-Chatham school board president

