Background

Robyn was born in Manhattan and grew up in Connecticut. He moved to Savannah in 2018. He is the founder of Teach Our Christian Heritage. He also serves on the board of directors for WeTheKidsUs, an organization that teaches young people and parents about the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Platform

Robyn wants to dissolve the school district and replace it with an individual school system in which each voting district operates independently from each other. He said it would bring more transparency and better communication between students, parents, teachers, and administration.

Robyn's main goal is to serve parents, students and the taxpayers.

Opponents:

Robyn faces Tye Whitely, Roger Moss and Todd Rhodes for the seat as board president on May 24 ballot, which include state and federal elections. Current board president Joe Buck is not seeking reelection, due to a recent health scare.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Peter Robyn announces bid for Savannah-Chatham school board president