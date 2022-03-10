Parking, trash, getting food: Here's what to remember for Savannah St. Patrick's Day 2022

Parking on the parade route

Cars must be removed from the parade route and staging area to the east of Forsyth Park by 6 a.m. on March 17. Ample signage will be posted in these areas. Warnings will not be issued for citations issued on St. Patrick's Day.

The parade begins at 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Gwinnett and Abercorn streets and stretches nearly three miles through downtown Savannah, ending at Madison Square. The parade is estimated to end between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The city's sanitation and greenscapes crews will follow the end of the parade doing clean up. The Savannah Police Department will follow behind sanitation crews to reopen the streets.

Litter and clean up

City sanitation crews will place additional trash and recycle bins in all the squares and along the parade route. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own trash bags.

Littering in the City of Savannah comes with a minimum $50 fine and police and city marshals will be in the squares to monitor activity.

Food trucks and bars

Six local food trucks will be on the north side of Bay Street between Whitaker and Barnard streets until midnight on St. Patrick's Day. Bars will close as usual at 2:55 a.m. on Friday, March 18.

Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade head: Event is meaningful to Irish community, beyond

New changes

The city has expanded it's to-go cup zone starting at 8 a.m. March 17 until bars close. The new zone is bounded east by the Truman Parkway, west to the centerline of the Talmadge Memorial Bridge, south to Victory Drive and north to the Savannah River. Note that pedestrians are not allowed on the Talmadge Bridge.

Credit: Savannah St. Patrick's Day Committee Credit: Savannah St. Patrick's Day Committee

The city is also not issuing permits for private activities on the public rights-of-way, including outdoor entertainment and alcohol sales within the to-go cup zone, from March 17 to March 20. This means no stages with live music along River Street and no food or beer tents.

The issuance of parking permits for out-of-town motorcoaches within the expanded to-go cup zone will also be suspended. Local transportation service companies will not be impacted but must register with the City of Savannah.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KnussSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Parking, trash, getting food: Here's what to remember for Savannah St. Patrick's Day 2022