Parker's adding Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks to iconic Savannah globe site on DeRenne Ave.

On Thursday, Parker’s said the globe will serve as the anchor for the new development.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to develop this underutilized site and to preserve the globe, which is an iconic landmark for many Savannah residents,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker.

“We listened to the public throughout the planning process and have made a significant investment to save the globe and to develop this long-neglected site in a more thoughtful, strategic way. Our customers know that we have an unwavering commitment to quality and a powerful connection to the communities we serve. We look forward to transforming this former eyesore into a gateway to Savannah that will meet the needs of today’s residents and visitors.”

According to past Savannah Morning News reports, the globe was erected by Savannah Gas Co. in 1956-57 as an emergency holding station for natural gas. Two years later, it was painted like Earth, with a big arrow pointing to Savannah. The original design was painted by James Ellison and Leo Berkemeier of Turner Outdoor Advertising Co.

Once dubbed the largest of its kind in the world — 60 feet in diameter — the globe was operable until the 1970s and was maintained by the gas company until the early ’90s.

A to Z Coating bought the structure in early 1998 from Savannah Gas Co. and repainted the globe to resemble what Earth looks like from space.

This story will be updated.

