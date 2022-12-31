Savannah Police soon were on the scene, followed by Savannah firefighters, who were still extinguishing flames and assessing the situation while a light rain fell in the darkness.

Credit: Amy Paige Condon Credit: Amy Paige Condon

The woman, who has been driving for Old Savannah Tours for eight years following a 13-year stint as a school bus driver, said number 947 was her favorite trolley to drive. As she looked at the charred hulk that remained, she just shook her head and walked off into the night.

Amy Paige Condon is a local editor and content coach for Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at ACondon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Old Savannah Tour trolley catches fire after dropping off wedding party