Old Savannah Tour trolley catches fire after dropping off wedding party

Credit: Ryan Martin

Credit: Ryan Martin

Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

This is a developing story.

The driver of trolley number 947 for Old Savannah Tours escaped injury earlier this evening after her bus began to smoke and soon became engulfed in flames as she was pulling into the Parker's Convenience Store #27 on East President Street.

The driver, who asked not to be named, had just dropped off a wedding party at the Soho South Cafe, 12 W. Liberty St., in downtown Savannah, and was preparing to get gas when she smelled smoke. Her daughter, also a driver for the company, happened to be at the Parker's filling her trolley with gas for a ghost tour later in the evening, and she saw smoke coming from her mother's bus.

Credit: Ryan Martin

Credit: Ryan Martin

As the driver pulled onto the access road, she said, her trolley bus became so filled with smoke she could no longer see to locate the fire extinguisher. She turned the bus off and ran to the other trolley to get its fire extinguisher, but by then the fire had taken over.

Savannah Police soon were on the scene, followed by Savannah firefighters, who were still extinguishing flames and assessing the situation while a light rain fell in the darkness.

Credit: Amy Paige Condon

Credit: Amy Paige Condon

The woman, who has been driving for Old Savannah Tours for eight years following a 13-year stint as a school bus driver, said number 947 was her favorite trolley to drive. As she looked at the charred hulk that remained, she just shook her head and walked off into the night.

Amy Paige Condon is a local editor and content coach for Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at ACondon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Old Savannah Tour trolley catches fire after dropping off wedding party

