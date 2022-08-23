Okefenokee Swamp mine is back on as Army Corps of Engineers settles lawsuit

According to a statement from Twin Pines Minerals, the Corps has agreed to reinstate the previous decision – there are no federally protected wetlands on the property, without any concessions from the company.

“This is the correct result legally and the best possible outcome for the project,” said Lewis Jones of Jones Fortuna LP, the law firm representing Twin Pines. “The jurisdictional determinations needed to be reinstated. We are gratified this has been done and look forward to working with Georgia EPD on its review of the state permits.”

The legal flip-flopping for the swamp has confused many following the case. Twin Pines' basis for reclaiming oversight of the wetlands is in the complicated and currently muddy waters of U.S. wetlands policies.

The Trump administration created a new Navigable Waters rule, which loosened regulations and decreased the number of waterways the Army Corps oversees. Federal courts later tossed out this rule and the Biden Administration has sought to clarify where wetlands protections stand in the wake of the changes.

"It's baffling that the Corps of Engineers has reinstated decisions based on the Trump wetland rule that was invalidated by two federal courts," said Josh Marks, an environmental lawyer who was a leader of the fight against the DuPont mining proposal next to the swamp in the 1990s. "How can those decisions be valid when the rule upon which they were based is invalid?"

The proposed titanium dioxide mine planned on more than 500 acres at the edge of the Okefenokee, the largest U.S. National Wildlife Refuge east of the Mississippi River, has stirred firm opposition from environmentalists, legislators and water quality experts.

Twin Pines Minerals maintains the mine "poses no risk to the environment," per its statement, and refutes claims from scientists that the mine would "drain the swamp." But hydrologists at the University of Georgia have conducted evaluations and argued to officials that the mine stands to significantly damage the swamp.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

