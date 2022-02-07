Newly commissioned by the U.S. Navy, USS Savannah sails out of Port of Brunswick for San Diego

The ship, commissioned in a ceremony on Saturday, can reach upwards of 40 knots as it makes it way to its home port of San Diego. According to the U.S. Navy, the LCS-style ships are designed for near-shore environments and are mission-focused on maritime security, sea control and deterrence. It is the sixth Navy vessel to be named for Savannah since 1798.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News