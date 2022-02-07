Hamburger icon
Newly commissioned by the U.S. Navy, USS Savannah sails out of Port of Brunswick for San Diego

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News



By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

A cold, damp wind blew off St. Simons Sound on Monday as a crowd gathered along the railing of the pier to watch the sleek, gray USS Savannah, the U.S. Navy's newest Independence-variant Littoral Combat ship, slide out of the East River and away from the Port of Brunswick.

The ship, commissioned in a ceremony on Saturday, can reach upwards of 40 knots as it makes it way to its home port of San Diego. According to the U.S. Navy, the LCS-style ships are designed for near-shore environments and are mission-focused on maritime security, sea control and deterrence. It is the sixth Navy vessel to be named for Savannah since 1798.





Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Newly commissioned by the U.S. Navy, USS Savannah sails out of Port of Brunswick for San Diego

