Credit: Foodie Road Trip Credit: Foodie Road Trip

Produced by Picture Perfect Productions, an Atlanta-based motion picture production and post-production company, the six-episode season follows Estroff as she connects with locals and the owners, indulges in the coastal menus and gives background on the history of the Tybee Island spots. She also makes stops at Vidalia and Alpharetta, each location in Georgia a love letter to her grandparents and her childhood; she spent her summers in Tybee.

Subscribe to our free dining newsletter: Dive into the culinary news and trends of Savannah with our weekly look

While showcasing the restaurants, the show also features recipes viewers can make in the comfort of their own homes.

Credit: Foodie Road Trip Credit: Foodie Road Trip

The Tybee Island segments are featured on episodes three and five, and the full season is streaming on Redbox, Amazon (via Docurama), Plex, and other services.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: New TV show 'Foodie Road Trip' hits the road and makes stops at 5 Tybee Island restaurants