New legislation extends authorization of Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor

The legislation takes further steps to support the Gullah Geechee community by eliminating specific meeting requirements and changing official federal references of “Gullah/Geechee” to “Gullah Geechee,” as supported by Gullah Geechee representatives.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The Gullah Geechee culture on Sapelo Island faces threats to landholdings through tourism-fueled development and sea-level rise, which the community is continuously fighting. Victoria Smalls, the executive director of Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage, said they're grateful their representatives are being recognized for the "mighty work being done on behalf of the people in our communities."

“The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor and Commission have worked tirelessly to support the original vision for the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor National Heritage Area," Smalls said.

"Through on-the-ground programming and a strong online presence, the corridor team has worked to be good stewards of the taxpayers' money by providing educational and preservation programming that allows everyone to appreciate this undercelebrated of our American heritage that is in keeping with the goals of the National Park Service."

