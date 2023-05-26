New historical marker honors Savannah native and civic leader Mamie George S. Williams

Suffragette. Politician. Community Activist. Savannah native Mamie George S. Williams encompassed all of those attributes and was a champion for civic service and social action. Her devotion to the cause was honored on Thursday with the unveiling of a historical marker at the Carnegie Library, 537 E. Henry St.

The Georgia Historical Society collaborated with the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, Savannah's Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and The Savannah Tribune to dedicate the historical marker to Williams, which highlighted her many achievements.

Nearly 70 people squeezed and huddled into a small conference room in the library as Shirley James, Savannah Tribune’s publisher, recognized the importance of the day.

Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News

“Mamie George Williams was fearless. She was courageous. She was a visionary. She was forthright, determined. She was an action-oriented woman who worked within the system and made the system work for her, and through that, she made such a significant contribution to this state and definitely to our community as a suffragist and as a community activist,” James said.

“I would want her life to be an inspiration and a source of encouragement to women of all ages, and especially to our young girls. Mamie George Williams is our history, and she is a story to be told continuously.”

Williams was a lifelong Savannah resident. For more than 30 years until her death in 1951, she was instrumental in organizing voter campaigns in 160 Georgia counties, educating women on voting rights and registering African American women to vote following the passage of the 19th Amendment. She is said to have brought out 40,000 women to vote in Georgia in the 1920 presidential election.

Williams became the first woman from Georgia and the first African American woman to serve on the National Republican Committee. In 1924, she was the first woman in U.S. political history to be given the right to speak on the floor in a National Republican Convention, and she organized the first and only National Republican League of Colored Women Voters.

Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News Credit: Laura Nwogu/ Savannah Morning News

Outside of the national political stage, Williams was an advocate for Savannah and other Georgia communities. She served as the president of Carver State Bank and assisted in establishing night schools for Savannah women. She was part of the committee that opened in 1934 the first recreation center swimming pool in Savannah for Black children. Williams also led fundraising efforts for a home in Macon for African American girls and financially assisted with helping African American Girl Scouts in establishing their Log Cabin Camp in Hancock County.

“She is all always around. She is with us in times where there is need for community, to which she dedicated her life,” said author Velma Maia Thomas Fann, who also served as mistress of the ceremony. “She is available to us at political meetings when a fair civil voice is needed. She is with us every time a child needs a hug, when adults need literacy class, when young men and women join the armed services to protect this nation.

“I believe Mamie George Williams will be with us whenever we call her. She is here now. And as we celebrate her, she celebrates us and reminds us to keep your lamps trimmed and burning.”

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: New historical marker honors Savannah native and civic leader Mamie George S. Williams

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.