New for 2022, this sweetshrub has fragrance, color to last

The first time I saw the native sweetshrub I instantly fell in love with it, the small deep burgundy flowers and fragrance was an instant lure. I would see them at old homes and plant swaps, but almost never in the marketplace.

The western United States is not without their own version. The California allspice, Calycanthus occidentalis, is somewhat similar, thinner petals and a little less fragrance. Both native versions, however, have been used in breeding to turn the sweetshrub world upside down.

Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News

Simply Scentsational will now give Proven Winners an outstanding duo as they also have Aphrodite, which comes courtesy of North Carolina State University breeding. It is a hybrid between the California allspice, and an Asian species x Sinocalycanthus. Aphrodite is even larger reaching up to 8-feet tall with a spread of 7 feet.

Not only is the plant larger but so are the red-cupped flowers that remind some of magnolia blossoms. The fragrance is described as fruity with aromas of pineapples and apples. This will be a case of does your nose know what my nose knows. The bloom age and time of day also play a role in the olfactory experience. These shrubs are cold hardy from zones 5 to 9 and perform best in fertile well drained soil in full sun to part shade. The more sun the moisture that will be needed.

As true to the native species expect them to offer root suckers. Remove these to create a more picturesque structure. On the other hand, this trait is what makes them one of the better screens for the landscape. The yellow fall leaf color is a great addition to the woodland garden where it will stand out from quite a distance. Many will also be ecstatic to know these are not on the deer menu!

Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: New for 2022, this sweetshrub has fragrance, color to last