New Beginnings art exhibit celebrates culture, showcases artwork from Savannah students

Credit: Bianca Moorman/Savannah Morning News Credit: Bianca Moorman/Savannah Morning News

Islands High School 10th grader Toriana Williams said one of her pieces was inspired by a friend's pen.

"The first work that I did, which was the torch, was looking at one of the pens that my friend had and it was like really pretty," she said. "It was like a really pretty brownish color because I never really get brown pens like that, so I just decided to start to draw it and then it kind of changed into a staff because I got messed up drawing it."

Savannah Arts Academy senior Nyriel Saures created most of her work during her AP drawing class and was inspired by the Black youth. "I feel like I relate to it more so I can express myself more throughout the struggles and things I relate to. I want to show people that."

Since February was Black History Month, Savannah Arts Academy teacher Steve Schetski said he encouraged his students to create art pieces related to Black culture and learn about Black artists.

“It's really important as it draws attention to Black history and I was encouraging my students to participate," he said. “I think it's a great way to celebrate the culture and to observe what's going on in Savannah."

In addition to students having their work displayed, students had their work judged between middle and high school categories.

In the middle school category, Lillian Chandler was awarded first place for "femme fleur," London Kinseywas awarded second place for "Grace of our heritage" and Calleigh Peterson was awarded third place for "Ta'ahine oku ofa he tahl." All three students attend Garrison K-8 School.

In the high school category, three Savannah Arts Academy students also received awards. Nyriel Saures was awarded first place for "My HAIRitage," Chloe Robertson was awarded second place for "She's a Beautiful Mess" and Christopher Thomas was awarded third place for "My Once a Day."

Savannah Arts Academy student Trinidy Jenkins was awarded best of show between both categories and for the entire exhibit.

If people are unable to see the exhibit in person, it can also be viewed online.

