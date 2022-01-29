Need your records restricted? Here's how to do that in Chatham County

Who can get their records restricted in Chatham County?

Chatham County residents can restrict up to two misdemeanor offenses on their records.

Jones said restricting the records can help residents increase their chances of finding employment or obtaining education.

What is the process of restricting your online records?

Residents can go to chathamcountyda.org to access the online records restriction program application, which asks for details about the offense(s) and reasons the person requesting believes they deserve their record should be restricted.

People seeking record restriction are also asked to give the office permission to access their criminal history. Jones said that prior to the online process, people had to bring a copy of that with them, but that could be cost prohibitive with agencies sometimes charging up to $25 to pull someone’s criminal history.

“Not everybody feels comfortable walking into a police station or the sheriff’s department,” Jones added. “A lot of times you can have a warrant outstanding and not even know it.”

Once the office receives the request, they will review the application and pull the person’s criminal history. The office will then write back to the person if they qualify to have their record restricted.

What to do if my record doesn’t qualify for restriction?

Those who don't qualify will receive a letter in the mail from the office.

Some cases, Jones said, may not meet the requirements for restriction. For those cases in the “gray areas,” Jones said a person would have to file a petition with the court. The DA's office partners with local law firms to see if they are willing to offer legal services at discounted rates to a person in this situation.

Jones encouraged anyone with questions to contact the office at districtattorney@chathamcounty.org or by calling the office at (912) 652-7308.

Raisa Habersham is a watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Need your records restricted? Here's how to do that in Chatham County