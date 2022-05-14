BreakingNews
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
ajc logo
X

'My body, my choice': Hundreds of abortion rights supporters march through Savannah

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

As visitors strolled through Forsyth Park on Saturday, a group gathered in the grassy area just east of the fountain. The numbers grew and grew as more supporters joined in.

Abortion rights supporters took turns speaking from the center of the growing circle. Some offering personal stories about an abortion, while others offered understanding and support. After several speakers, a chant broke out: “my body, my choice."

It gained volume as more joined in and the group headed down Bull Street.

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'My body, my choice': Hundreds of abortion rights supporters march through Savannah

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Victoria Grimes makes history as the first Black valedictorian at Calvary Day School
12h ago
After nearly two years, Chatham County adopts fire fee for unincorporated area
Review: Bill Irwin's 'On Beckett' is something unique and rarely seen in Savannah. Don't...
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top