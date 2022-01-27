Movie theater at Victory and Skidaway in Savannah to reopen, looking to fill 40 jobs

NCG Cinemas is a Michigan-based chain with 25 theatres nationwide. Savannah will be its 26th. The experience follows newer movie-going trends, including leather seats, assigned seating, free popcorn and refreshment refills and the latest Dolby surround sound.

“We can’t wait to bring an upgraded moviegoing experience to the Savannah community,” Jeff Geiger, CEO of NCG Cinema, said in a press release. “We know customers are excited to make themselves at home with us in the hostess city and we’re excited to find talented staff to help us start serving Savannah.”

For those interested in employment, the company asked applicants to prepare for on-spot hiring. That means bringing a photo ID, social security card and direct deposit information.

