Move over Michael Jordan and Tom Brady, the GOAT are the Supertunia Mini Vista Petunias

When you plant a Supertunia Mini Vista petunia you are getting an award winner no matter which of the six varieties you choose.

So, you may be thinking what is a Supertunia Mini Vista petunia and how does it compare to Supertunia Vista Bubblegum, the most awarded petunia of all-time. The Mini Vista is a petunia that will typically reach 12-inches tall and spread 24-inches versus the Supertunia Vista Bubblegum that can reach 2-feet tall and spread 48-inches.

The Mini Vista flowers are also slightly smaller. The Supertunia Vista Mini petunia however packs great vigor and perseverance allowing it to excel in the landscape or containers. So, if you have wanted just a little smaller Supertunia Vista Bubblegum then Supertunia Mini Vista Hot Pink may be the perfect choice.

I admit being passionate about the Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo. If you asked me, is it a little blue or a little violet, I would answer yes. Throughout the day you’ll see both, it will dumbfound and confuse you all while you are falling madly in love with it.

It will be the rarest color in your garden. A word of caution goes with this plant however, when you see it for sale at the garden center make that the instant you put it in your cart. Don’t ponder or go to the next aisle as you think about it, or it will be gone.

Just like the rainbow needs indigo, your garden needs it too. If you ask your favorite search engine what is the opposite color of indigo, you most likely will find answers like orange, yellow and even chartreuse. These all sound good to ‘The Garden Guy’, I’m not sure there is a color of flower that will clash with this little indigo.

As much as I love my little indigos, I feel almost the same for Supertunia Mini Vista Sangria. This color is nothing short of riveting and makes you look no matter what combination you have chosen. Sangria is the perfect name although sometimes I think the word electric could have been added.

My color design guru son James, wouldn’t be without the Supertunia Mini Vista petunias. All of his plantings are in fertile organic rich soil, and if they are in containers, I assure you they are the best James can get his hands on. It will be a long hot summer and the key to the green thumb is how brown it first gets in soil preparation.

Feeding these workhorse flowers will be important if you want them lasting until pansy planting time. Since containers get watered daily it stands to reason that fertilization is a regular regimen. This most often is accomplished as part of the water process using water soluble fertilizer.

Petunias are usually among the first flowers to be ready at your garden center. Don’t wait, be an early shopper as the competition looks to be challenging to say the least.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

