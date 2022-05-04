Mother's Day 2022: Here are some things to do in Savannah this year to celebrate your mom

Credit: Provided photo Credit: Provided photo

The museum will supply attendees with a canvas, paint, crayons, markers, fabric, glue, and magazines. Participants are encouraged to bring personal photos, other visuals or mementos, keepsakes, written words, etc., to create collages that tell their moms, “Yes Mom, I see you, happy Mother’s Day!”

All workshops will be held on the second floor of the museum’s Upbeat Village Terracotta Gallery. Please note that it is stair access only, no elevator or wheelchair access available. However, the main museum building does offer elevator and full wheelchair access for tours. The event will be held from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mother's Day Champagne Brunch at Plant Riverside District

Plant Riverside District will host a Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch featuring a lavish buffet with an assortment of chef-prepared delicacies as well as Villa Sandi Prosecco or Prosecco Rosé. All mothers in attendance will also receive a special rose as a gift.

The Mother’s Day Brunch will feature live performances by acclaimed jazz artists including Bill Mays, a pianist and composer who has worked on hundreds of noteworthy film soundtracks; Grammy Award-nominated pianist Elio Villafranca; and former American Jazz Pianist Competition winner Addison Frei.

Reservations are required and be made here. This event is open to the public.

Mother's Day at the Island

The Islands Farmer's Market will be offering a special line-up of Mother's Day festivities on Saturday, including booths from Renegade Paws Rescue, Islands Feral Cat Project and Live Oak Public Libraries. There will also be local honey, eggs, meat, bread, crafts, poultry, soaps, jewelry, candles, wreathes and more.

The market runs from 9 a.m. until noon at 401 Quarterman Drive on Talahi Island. Find more information here.

Scenic Siesta picnic for mom in Savannah

Take mom to a fancy picnic in the park!

Relax over a picnic in Forsyth Park in Savannah with this private experience. Dine al fresco in the middle of the park with everything you need to be comfortable: blankets, pillows, Bluetooth speaker, and picnic grub. Choose between different menus to ensure a picnic that suits mom’s taste. This private picnic is the perfect way to celebrate.

According to our Dine and Dash columnist Martina Yvette, "this isn't your classic red and white checkered-print picnic. Scenic Siesta is a picnic experience for those who want to explore Savannah with a host who does the work for you."

The price ranges from $100 per person with more info here.

