Mighty Eighth Air Force collection now available online through Digital Library of Georgia

Babb's recollections and other Mighty Eighth history and photographs can now be heard and seen online, thanks to the museum's recently established link to the Digital Library of Georgia. Museum officials are thrilled about the online availability.

“Without online access, these photographs and oral history interviews are only available for research through a personal visit” to the museum, explained Dr. Vivian Rogers-Price, museum historian and research center director.

“These online resources will aid upper elementary, middle, and high school teachers and their students with courses in Georgia history and World War II. In addition, independent researchers, university professors, and students interested in the Eighth Air Force will find this information valuable."

The Eighth Air Force participated in an American bombing campaign against the Nazis, becoming World War II’s most extended military campaign. Of the 350,000 members of the Eighth Air Force serving during WWII, 26,000 were killed in action and another 28,000 became prisoners of war.

Instrumental in the victory over Germany, the Eighth grew to be “the greatest air armada of all time,” according to museum information.

Babb’s convoy of ships took 14 days to sail to England. On the way, the ships likely were targets for the Nazis. “When we got to Iceland, all hell broke loose” because of Nazi submarines nearby, he recalled. The threat was abated, and the soldiers continued their journey.

Once in England, Babb and the other ground personnel would watch as planes took off across the English Channel. The planes had a specified time to return and he remembers counting each one as they appeared in the skies on their return flights.

D-Day plans "were really something," he said, adding that Gen. Dwight Eisenhower delayed the invasion because of bad weather. Babb remembers being granted 24-hour leave and listening to a live performance of Glenn Miller's Band, which was like "heaven on earth."

The British people had to adjust to the American soldiers, or “Yanks,” being stationed in their country, he said. They used to say, “Yanks are overpaid, oversexed and over here.” Babb recalled.

The Eighth is active today and headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

The Digital Library of Georgia is a GALILEO initiative based at the University of Georgia Libraries. It collaborates with Georgia’s libraries, archives, museums and other institutions of education and culture to provide access to key information resources on Georgia history, culture and life.

The Mighty Eighth Museum is the only center dedicated to preserving and presenting the history and stories of the Eighth Air Force from WWII to the present. It opened on May 14, 1996.

For information go to: dlg.usg.edu and search for the Mighty Eighth Air Force Collection.

