ajc logo
X

Mighty Eighth Air Force collection now available online through Digital Library of Georgia

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

Credit: Courtesy of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Polly Powers Stramm
1 hour ago

Roy Babb first visited Savannah in 1942 when he joined what was then the new Mighty Eighth Air Force. The 21-year-old had enlisted in the military the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor and was here for only four months before he boarded a ship bound for England where Mighty Eighth pilots took off in bombers to fight the Nazis.

"I was a private making $21 a month," Babb recalled in an oral history recorded for the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth in Pooler. His accommodations in Savannah were in "wooden barracks" near the site of the old Savannah Municipal Airport at Hunter Field.

Four months after Babb arrived in Savannah from his hometown of Greenville, S.C., he “was in a convoy (of ships) headed to England.”

Former VFW auxiliary president: Why we don't say 'Happy Memorial Day'

Babb's recollections and other Mighty Eighth history and photographs can now be heard and seen online, thanks to the museum's recently established link to the Digital Library of Georgia. Museum officials are thrilled about the online availability.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

Credit: Courtesy of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

“Without online access, these photographs and oral history interviews are only available for research through a personal visit” to the museum, explained Dr. Vivian Rogers-Price, museum historian and research center director.

“These online resources will aid upper elementary, middle, and high school teachers and their students with courses in Georgia history and World War II. In addition, independent researchers, university professors, and students interested in the Eighth Air Force will find this information valuable."

The Eighth Air Force participated in an American bombing campaign against the Nazis, becoming World War II’s most extended military campaign. Of the 350,000 members of the Eighth Air Force serving during WWII, 26,000 were killed in action and another 28,000 became prisoners of war.

Instrumental in the victory over Germany, the Eighth grew to be “the greatest air armada of all time,” according to museum information.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

Credit: Courtesy of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

Babb’s convoy of ships took 14 days to sail to England. On the way, the ships likely were targets for the Nazis. “When we got to Iceland, all hell broke loose” because of Nazi submarines nearby, he recalled. The threat was abated, and the soldiers continued their journey.

Once in England, Babb and the other ground personnel would watch as planes took off across the English Channel. The planes had a specified time to return and he remembers counting each one as they appeared in the skies on their return flights.

D-Day plans "were really something," he said, adding that Gen. Dwight Eisenhower delayed the invasion because of bad weather. Babb remembers being granted 24-hour leave and listening to a live performance of Glenn Miller's Band, which was like "heaven on earth."

The British people had to adjust to the American soldiers, or “Yanks,” being stationed in their country, he said. They used to say, “Yanks are overpaid, oversexed and over here.” Babb recalled.

ajc.com

Credit: Will Peebles

Credit: Will Peebles

The Eighth is active today and headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

The Digital Library of Georgia is a GALILEO initiative based at the University of Georgia Libraries. It collaborates with Georgia’s libraries, archives, museums and other institutions of education and culture to provide access to key information resources on Georgia history, culture and life.

The Mighty Eighth Museum is the only center dedicated to preserving and presenting the history and stories of the Eighth Air Force from WWII to the present. It opened on May 14, 1996.

For information go to: dlg.usg.edu and search for the Mighty Eighth Air Force Collection.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Mighty Eighth Air Force collection now available online through Digital Library of Georgia

Editors' Picks
11 shot in less than 5 hours in Atlanta as gun violence plagues city15h ago
Former Alpharetta judge was personal attorney for city prosecutor
2h ago
Inside the RNC’s effort to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
1h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta’s back in the COVID Red Zone
1h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta’s back in the COVID Red Zone
1h ago
Abortion restrictions threaten financial security, women say
1h ago
The Latest
Georgia lawmakers take lead in refining CHIPS Act aimed at competing with China
2h ago
Here's how property taxpayers could be affected with proposed sales tax distribution
2h ago
Savannah police investigating shooting that injured man on Skidaway Road
12h ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
21h ago
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top