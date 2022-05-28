ajc logo
Memorial Day weekend boat crash on Wilmington River results in multiple injuries

Credit: Google maps

Credit: Google maps

Savannah Morning News
By Adam Van Brimmer - Savannah Morning NewsLaura Nwogu - Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Two motorboats carrying nine passengers collided on the Wilmington River on Saturday morning, resulting in multiple injuries.

Emergency crews, including two U.S. Coast Guard helicopters, responded to reports of the crash, which happened around 10:30 a.m. along a stretch of the river near Oatland Island. According to Chatham Emergency Services, one boat was carrying six passengers and the other three, and there were serious injuries.

A spokesman did not respond to questions about fatalities, citing the HIPAA privacy law.

No additional details were available. Authorities have closed a stretch of the river to investigate.

The incident is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River this month. Local businessman Joe Moore was killed May 5 when a boat he was aboard struck an unlit channel marker near the Savannah Yacht Club and he was hit in the head by an unknown object.

Saturday was the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest of the year for recreational boaters.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Memorial Day weekend boat crash on Wilmington River results in multiple injuries

