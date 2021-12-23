Mellow Mushroom blooms again on Liberty Street with new owners and design

Sevigny said the initial decision to close down the restaurant was made by the previous owners, but he couldn't comment past that.

In September, the Mellow Mushroom Savannah Facebook account announced their plans to reopen in fall with John and Kim Boyce at the helm of their third location; the husband and wife are longtime owners of the Mellow Mushroom locations in Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Credit: Mellow Mushroom Savannah/ Facebook

New owners aren't the only thing that's changed about the location. The Mellow Mushroom has undergone a full indoor makeover with new artwork and a renewed focus on keeping everything local, including the beer, liquor and sports screened on the TVs.

Its location puts it just a few minutes away from the Savannah College of Art and Design, bringing back a popular hangout spot for students and a part-time job opportunity. Sevigny said they've been "lucky" in the hiring process and that most of the employees are SCAD students and locals.

"We take a lot of pride in what we do here because, especially myself and my other managers, we've put a lot of time and effort into hiring people and getting this place open."

