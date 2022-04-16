Meet the possibly oldest lobster fisherwoman in the world — 102-year-old Virginia Oliver

I met her last fall when she and her son were wrapping up their season and pulling their lobster pots “to the banks.” Can you believe it – she is an active lobster fisherwoman. She loves the life.

Whenever I am up in Maine, there is usually an article about a rare colored lobster being caught. Blue lobsters are 1 in 2 million. Red lobsters (they look like they’ve already been cooked) are 1 in 10 million. Calico and cotton-candy lobsters are 1 in 50 million. Rarer yet is this woman over 100 years old doing the work of catching them.

Virginia reminds me of Tybee’s own local Captain Judy Helmey. Once the Georgia coast’s youngest and now likely the oldest charter boat captain, her dad’s boat was her day care.

And just like that, Virginia’s life on the water started early. Her dad lobstered and ran a store selling supplies to fisherman on a little island in the Gulf of Maine. The 25-acre island was “The Neck”. It takes its name from the fact that it is connected at low tide to 75-acre Andrews Island. “You had to watch the tide so’s you could get back home when you planned.”

At the age of 8, Virginia would pilot a boat to pick up workers from nearby islands. She started lobstering then with her brother. Her mom managed the store, and Virginia worked pumping gas and weighing lobsters.

She married the love of her life Max, a lobster fisherman. After raising her daughter and three sons, she went to work at a bindery. Part of the job was hefting 55-pound boxes of books.

After 18 years at the bindery, she decided one day she had had enough. She laughs as she remembers her husband’s surprise when he came home to find the clotheslines in their yard full of clothes on a non-laundry day. “Why are you here?” “I quit; I’m going to work with you.”

So she became his stern-lady. Handling lobster pots was lighter work than the bindery. The air was fresher, and they were together. He named his boat “Virginia.”

After Max passed away in 2006, his son Max, Jr. began working the boat. Now mom and son as the Oliver team. She chuckled when I asked her about how they split expenses. She has 200 pots licensed to her; Max has a few more in his name. He hauls and empties the pots; Virginia rebaits them with frozen pogies.

She measures the lobsters, bands the claws of the keepers, and puts them in the holding tanks. “We have separate tanks, and we get paid separately by the Spruce Head Co-op. Max pays for the boat maintenance. So, I do pretty good,” she winks.

Every Saturday night sons and daughter gather at Mom’s house for a traditional New England supper. Virginia makes baked beans and biscuits. And there are usually doughnuts or apple pie.

My tummy was sorry that I wasn't there on Saturday. I did sign the banner in her garage from when the town celebrated her 100th birthday. Family friend Wayne Gray showed me a scrapbook about Virginia. He spread her fame with a documentary "Conversations with the Lobster Lady" that he made about her when she was only 99. Don't take my word for how delightful she is; watch the video.

When she phoned, she said that Max had put a new motor on the boat and that she was renewing her license and looking forward to getting back on the water.

Her twinkling blue eyes are made for looking out over the Gulf of Maine. I can’t wait to cheer the queen this summer.

