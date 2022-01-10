"The funny thing is that some of these kids are not Georgia fans, but they are today," she said.

Fifth grade student Corinne Miezejeski said her favorite activity was making helmets during class. "Today we made these helmets that we're going to put on our door," she said.

Even though Isabel Connelly likes Florida football, she said she was supporting Georgia through the outfit her mom made for her. She said she was excited to learn about football and the state of Georgia during class.

"I feel excited because I know we're going to do a lot of fun stuff, she said.

Ager, a lifelong fan of Georgia football, said talking about the Bulldogs was something she wanted to share with her students. "It was just something that we wanted to do," she said.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Marshpoint Elementary students prepare for UGA, Alabama game with STEAM activities