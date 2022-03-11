Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

March to Savannah St. Patrick's Day has begun! Greening of Fountain ushers in festivities

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Rain drops fell as a bagpipe rang out among the giant oaks shading Forsyth Park. The Legacy Irish Dancers hopped and skipped as they led the procession of revelers to the iron gates surrounding the fountain.

Grand Marshal Daniel T. Powers was joined by his family as he poured the first ceremonial bucket of green dye into the Forsyth Park fountain, officially kicking off the Savannah's weeklong St. Patrick's Day celebration, which culminates in a parade and festival on Thursday.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Readers on St. Patrick's Day parade: Looking forward to family, day drinking, big horses

Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade chair: Event is meaningful to Irish community, beyond

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: March to Savannah St. Patrick's Day has begun! Greening of Fountain ushers in festivities

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Theresa Watson announces bid for District 5 seat on Savannah-Chatham school board
6h ago
Keith Padgett seeks District 6 seat on Savannah-Chatham school board
7h ago
Savannah-Chatham District 8 school board member Tonia Howard-Hall to run for second term
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top