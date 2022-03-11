March to Savannah St. Patrick's Day has begun! Greening of Fountain ushers in festivities

Rain drops fell as a bagpipe rang out among the giant oaks shading Forsyth Park. The Legacy Irish Dancers hopped and skipped as they led the procession of revelers to the iron gates surrounding the fountain.
Grand Marshal Daniel T. Powers was joined by his family as he poured the first ceremonial bucket of green dye into the Forsyth Park fountain, officially kicking off the Savannah's weeklong St. Patrick's Day celebration, which culminates in a parade and festival on Thursday.
Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News
