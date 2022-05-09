"Detectives continue to conduct interviews and are analyzing evidence gathered at the scene," Pagliaro said in the news release.

Sunday morning's homicide comes on the heels of the killing of a 15-year-old girl at Yamacraw Village in a late-night shooting Friday.

In that incident, Savannah police responded to a call of a person injured in a fight. The girl was found suffering from serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Witnesses who have additional information in either incident are asked to contact police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.

Raisa is a watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Man killed in 'road rage' shooting in Savannah early Sunday morning, police say