Making a statement: Hardy Hibiscus trends in your 2022 Savannah garden

At the start of last spring, I was only growing Summerific Holy Grail. In addition to French Vanilla, I also added the new Spinderella and the absolutely gorgeous Berry Awesome from the Summerific series. I am sun-challenged, so I will never have those catalog-type photos with 50 flowers on one bush. Mine are nonetheless beautiful and play an integral part in the partnerships I create.

The new Summerific Spinderella gives a pinwheel-like look. It is best described as a white hibiscus with swirling pink accented edges and a dark red eye. Spinderella is slightly larger with an overall plant spread at 54 inches and 60 inches wide. I grew mine in proximity to Heart to Hear Tickle Me Pink caladiums, hydrangeas and azaleas.

Quality flowers: Fluffy is the golden conifer of your dreams

I use the Summerific Holy Grail in a couple of different ways. First, I have a couple as the backdrop to my pollinator garden which I suppose really looks like a perennial garden. The deep scarlet blooms and dark foliage while showy also show off the partnerships. Then I also use it alongside a walkway leading to a swing in a tropical setting with bananas and elephant ears.

Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News

Lastly, I did mention Summerific Berry Awesome as being gorgeous which is no doubt the reason it is a Proven Winners Top Seller. The blooms are dark lavender pink with a red eye. In one area its main partner was lime green from Sweet Caroline Illusion Emerald Lace ornamental sweet potato. In another area an Aqua Blue container packed with annuals is in the distance creating an eye-popping contrast.

Garden advice: Frost your poinsettia for a Christmas remembered

Just think you will have these colorful 7- to 8-inch blooms year after year as they are perennial from zones 4-9. Many of you will be thrilled to also know that these are not on Bambi’s menu. Almost the entire country can relish their beauty. Choose a location with plenty of sun. I’ve already mentioned my dilemma of shifting morning sun and filtered afternoon light. It could be a little better, but I am thrilled with the performance.

Credit: Norman Winter Credit: Norman Winter

These hibiscus bloom on new growth so it is important to keep them growing. My blooms ranged from mid-June to the end of August so there is good reason to provide what they need. We don’t need a super bloom type fertilizer but one that is slow released and balanced. I use light applications every four to six weeks so check your formula recommendations. Feeding is particularly important if you are growing the hibiscus as a thriller plant in a mixed container that gets watered daily. These nutrients get leached out rather quickly so make feeding a regular part of your regimen.

I hope you will try several Summerific hibiscus in your landscape and make it a point to plan your partnerships like you would a salvia for the most fun and enjoyment. I am hoping to get my hands on Summerific Valentine’s Crush, which will make its debut in 2023.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Making a statement: Hardy Hibiscus trends in your 2022 Savannah garden