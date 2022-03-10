Madrina McCay pleads not guilty in DUI car crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd. that killed her son

Vigneri said his defendant also intends to reapply for bond, which was denied in January.

McCay, who has a history of drug and alcohol use according to court records, is accused of being impaired on the morning of Aug. 23 when she crashed her car into a tree along Johnny Mercer Boulevard. The accident resulted in the death of her 12-year-old son, Logan McCay, who was sitting on the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to the GSP report, a trooper "detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" coming from McCay at the scene of the crash.

A GBI toxicology report determined that McCay had a blood alcohol content level of 0.33 and had prescription medication in her system as well while driving over 100 mph, said the county attorney Brian DeBlasiis during January's bond hearing.

Logan was visiting his mother over the weekend and was on the way to school the following Monday when the crash happened.

