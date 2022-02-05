“Participating in Love on Loop It Up Week is a great way to support our annual campaign, which will support our programs throughout 2022! Friends and supporters of Loop It Up Savannah can host and participate in community-based mini fundraisers, which are fun, diverse and in tune with the COVID safety of this moment. We invite everyone to join us in loving on Loop It Up this month."

One Love On Loop It Up event is already underway at three restaurants across town. The Gaslight Group, which owns a number of restaurants in Savannah, is holding fundraisers at The 5 Spot Midtown, The 5 Spot Sandfly, and B Matthew’s Eatery downtown.

Credit: Loop It Up Savannah Credit: Loop It Up Savannah

“At the Gaslight Group, we believe that being a true local business means reinvesting the dollars that our guests spend with us back into the community that we all live in. That's why we support Loop It Up Savannah,” said Jennifer Huskey, co-owner of the Gaslight Group and member of the Loop It Up Savannah Board of Directors.

“Through the end of February, when you order to go through our websites, you can choose to round-up your total to the nearest dollar. In our restaurants, you can donate directly to Loop It Up using QR codes at the table. Every penny of that money goes to help Loop It Up accomplish their amazing mission of bringing arts, literacy, mindfulness and STEAM enrichment programs to Chatham County schools. Keep your eyes on our social media – The 5 Spot Midtown, The 5 Spot Sandfly and B. Matthew’s Eatery – for more fun ways to support Loop It Up at our restaurants throughout the year.”

Anyone interested in participating in Love On Loop It Up Week can visit the Loop It Up Savannah website and loopitupsavannah.com/love-on-loop-it-up.html, where you can find links to Google forms for both business owners and individuals.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Loop It Up Savannah declares Feb. 12-20 as Love On Loop It Up Week as part of annual campaign