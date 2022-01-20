The truck removes both the physical and financial barriers to fresh produce by physically bringing produce into those neighborhoods while selling the produce at half off to SNAP (formerly food stamps) participants.

Credit: Courtesy of the Forsyth Farmer's Market

The current truck is a 1999 Wonderbread truck that Forsyth Farmers’ Market retrofitted in 2013 to start the program. The current truck suffers many breakdowns and is becoming unreliable for the program’s growing needs. The Forsyth Farmers’ Market publicly launched a capital campaign on Jan. 8 to raise $150,000 to purchase a new truck to meet the demands of Chatham County’s communities.

With State Farm’s donation, Forsyth Farmers’ Market has raised almost $121,000 or 74% of it’s goal.

The mission of the Forsyth Farmers' Market is to promote understanding and participation in a local food system that supports sustainable production and increases access to local products.

Credit: Courtesy of the Forsyth Farmer's Market

"On behalf of Forsyth Farmers’ Market, I want to express our sincere thanks to State Farm for this special investment for Savannah’s communities,” stated Capital Campaign Chair Louis Brody, “These funds bring us closer to bringing a new farm truck to serve Chatham County’s food insecure neighborhoods and make fresh, nutritious food accessible for all residents.”

“For 100 years, it’s been our mission to help people recover from the unexpected,” said State Farm Savannah Sales Leader Melissa Gordon.

“Being a Good Neighbor is at the heart of what we do and it means giving back to the community in ways that support meaningful change like helping provide healthy food for Chatham County’s insecure neighborhoods.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Local State Farm agents present grant funds to Forsyth Farmer's Market for new Farm Truck 912