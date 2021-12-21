Living Christmas trees help build family memories

As horticulturists, we have talked often of the idea of living Christmas trees, but this was mostly geared toward the arduous task of trying to keep one alive for two weeks indoors and then planting outside. This can be done and for sure it will make memories of some sort, but the new trend if you will, or idea, of planting them in mixed containers on the porch or a place of outdoor enjoyment certainly gives a much higher rate of success.

I have four AquaPots, two with Soft Serve false cypress and two more with Fluffy arborvitae welcoming visitors to the front entrance. On the back patio are two more AquaPots each with a North Pole arborvitae. As I mentioned, in each pot the conifer serves as the thriller plant.

Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News

In each pot I used a couple of Diamond Frost euphorbia with the snow like white blossoms for an immediate contrast. I used several Dolce Appletini heuchera with Granny Smith apple-like color and Primo Wild Rose with gorgeous purple leaves. For filler plants I also used Superbells Yellow calibrachoa.

In case you missed my recent column, the AquaPots are incredibly beautiful glazed ceramic planters with a scientifically designed self-watering system. You will love them in the summer when it is hot, as it minimizes lugging the hose around. You will adore them in the winter though as it takes the pressure off you in determining if the plants need water. The plants will take the water up as needed.

Credit: Norman Winter / For Savannah Morning News

We all remember Christmas past, because of house shoes that look like roosters, the tie with the rock band colors, and the sweaters that become part of the proverbial ugly sweater contest. But I assure you the living Christmas trees, welcoming family, will become memories, too, as they transfer to the landscape in time. Unbeknownst to the others in the house these become part of a wonderous Christmas Conifer Collection.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist and national garden speaker. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more photos and columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

