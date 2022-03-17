Live updates: Savannah St. Patrick's Day vignettes — 'Pre-parade adrenaline flowing'

Rockin' shamrock glasses outside of Clary's

Credit: Nancy Guan Credit: Nancy Guan

Penny Smith, head to toe in green and rocking oversized shamrock sunglasses, caught the eye of a passerby who shouted “love your outfit.”

Smith, originally from Illinois, is in town with family, reviving their years long tradition of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah. The group of four have been out and about since 6 a.m., they said.

“For the last two years we haven’t been able to come, so we’re super excited to be here to see all the crazy people and the wonderful parade,” said Smith, who then added, “and the men in kilts!”

— Nancy Guan

'Pre-parade adrenaline flowing' and the Guinness still has that perfect taste

Two years without a St. Patrick's Day parade was long enough for many square squatters to forget the rules.

Tents and chairs popped up on all six squares along the parade route Wednesday night, well ahead of the 6 a.m. Thursday opening. City officials made the rounds Wednesday night reminding the early arrivals they needed to vacate the squares, along with all their belongings, by 10 p.m. All gear left unattended after 10 p.m. was confiscated.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Square veterans started to arrive for set up at 5 a.m. Thursday. At Oglethorpe Square, several dozen regulars were lined up on the curb, with chairs, tables, tents and coolers in hand, and moved in at the stroke of 6 a.m.

"It was good to get that pre-parade adrenaline flowing and to see everybody excited to claim their spot." said Jason Hux, an Oglethorpe Square regular for two decades. "And my pre-sunrise Guinness tasted better than I remembered."

— Adam Van Brimmer

'I felt like I was 7-years-old and it was Christmas' finding a square spot

At 4 a.m., Mary Elizabeth Wooten was ready to embark on what has always been an annual tradition: finding a spot on one of the squares ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“I was telling people last night I felt like I was 7-years-old, and it was Christmas,” she said.

For Wooten, the holiday is near and dear. She’s been in the parade since she was a kid, and her grandfather, Thomas “Frank” Baker, ran the Jasper Green Ceremony, which honors veterans. A composed Wooten lost her grandfather to cancer a few years ago and said the holiday will always be about family for her.

“When the bagpipes start playing, I may cry.”

— Raisa Habersham

Bainbridge residents make the birthday trip for St. Patrick's

Phalisha Jackson and her family drove five hours from Bainbridge, Georgia, to join in on the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“We’re here to celebrate my birthday, even though it’s a couple weeks after,” she said as she and family members Patsy McCall and Helen Jackson stood outside their cars on Drayton Street sporting their best St. Patrick’s Day attire. This is the second time they’ve come to see the parade.

— Raisa Habersham

'We're just here to have fun' at parade spot on Wright Square

Walking through Wright Square, Ayanna Robinson and her younger cousins posed for a photo.

“We’re just here for fun,” said Robinson. The Savannah native then scurried to find a spot to watch the parade.

— Raisa Habersham

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Live updates: Savannah St. Patrick's Day vignettes — 'Pre-parade adrenaline flowing'