Liberty County sheriff disputes claims of racial profiling after deputies pulled over lacrosse team

Credit: The Hornet Newspaper Credit: The Hornet Newspaper

Delaware State president Tony Allen told the News Journal that he has reached out to the state’s Attorney General’s Office, Delaware Gov. John Carney and others.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon, saying there was no act of racial profiling in the traffic stop. Both the players and coaches for Delaware State are predominately Black.

Liberty County: What to know Where: A coastal community off Interstate 95 about 35 miles southwest of Savannah Population: 65,711 Percentage of population identified as white: 46.9 Percentage of population identified as Black: 45 Median household income: $50,411 Percentage of population living in poverty: 14.7 Sources: U.S. Census Bureau and libertycounty.org

“We initiated a traffic stop for a motor coach traveling northbound on I-95. This is part of our commercial interdiction detail on the interstate," Bowman said. "There were several commercial vehicles stopped that morning, including another bus where contraband was located. Due to the nature of the detail, a K9 was part of the stop and an alert was given by the K9. A K9 sniff of the exterior is not a search under the Fourth Amendment and does cause us to provide search of the vehicle.”

He went on to say no one's belongings on the bus was searched, which contradicts a statement from DSU senior Aniya Aiken who had a gift-wrapped box on board. When asked what was inside, Aiken said it was a present from her aunt and she was instructed not to open it until she got back to campus. According to the News Journal, "the deputy returned to the cargo bay with the gift, which was then opened."

Despite not taking questions from the media, Bowman added he wants feedback not only from residents in the county but the women’s lacrosse team in terms of how the department could have communicated with them more appropriately.

“Although I do not believe racial profiling occurred based on the information I have, I welcome feedback from the community on ways our law enforcement practices can be improved,” said Bowman. “More than anything, we want feedback from the Delaware lacrosse team on the communication approaches we can consider that we are not aware of. This is how true policing is done. This is what the department stands for under my leadership.”

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

The incident struck a nerve with many due to the officer’s harsh tone and how a minor traffic violation led to an alleged search. Bowman said he understands the tension between police officers and the Black community and said his department is taught to have “respect for all individuals.”

“As part of our training, deputies are taught to speak to the individuals and to explain the next step,” said Bowman. “We realize in this current environment that even a traffic stop can be alarming to citizens, especially African Americans. That is why we make an effort to have a diverse department and hire people that believe in community policing. We are happy nothing was found and the passengers arrived home safely.”

A spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said that Carr has been in contact with the Delaware Attorney General, but does not have jurisdiction over the incident.

In March of this year, a Liberty County resident named Timothy Grace filed a suit in state court against the Liberty County Sheriff's Department and two department deputies, accusing them of excessive force during a 2020 traffic stop.

The filing claims that Grace was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by deputies and that everyone in the car was asked to step out. Grace says he was asking about the reason for the stop when he was cuffed and brought to the ground by deputies, hitting his head and losing consciousness.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

USA Today Georgia reporter Abraham Kenmore also contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Liberty County sheriff disputes claims of racial profiling after deputies pulled over lacrosse team