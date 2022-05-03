Kobo Gallery celebrates 15 years of 'Perseverance' and helping Savannah artists hone their craft

'Everything feels nostalgic': Leanne Renee illustrates her love of Savannah

Building an arts community in downtown Savannah

Kobo is one of Savannah’s longest-running gallery cooperatives in which each of its 14 members, in addition to yearly dues and other tasks, is responsible for working at the retail space. And in spite of seemingly endless downtown construction, road closures, multiple Broughton Street makeovers, the co-op has persevered across from Ellis Square since 2007.

Woodworker and lifelong Savannah resident, Dicky Stone, joined Kobo within a month of its opening and has been member ever since. At age eight, Stone took an interest in design and construction when his grandfather set him to task sanding in the family’s garage shop. These days he works with local and sustainably harvested timber, carving and turning arcs to create complex, intricate bowls from a single piece of wood.

A steady and constant figure in the gallery’s tenure, Stone jokes about being the old guy of the group. He’s put in his time, ridden economic changes, cultural shifts, and has a good understanding of the kinds of art and artists that excel at Kobo. When it comes to new members, a range of criteria is considered. Key among them is how well an artist blends with current members.

“Of course, the portfolio of work must come across strong, but in addition to being an artistic fit, the applicant has to be a personality fit, too,” emphasized Stone. “It’s a month or so long process, because after reviewing the work, the membership team interviews each artist before presenting them to everyone. Everyone must approve new members, and this is something that makes the gallery strong. Because in time we all disagree about something, but if in the beginning we have common ground in personality, goals, and focus, we can most likely overcome any conflict that comes up down the line.”

Finding the right minds to join Kobo

Like Stone, painter and fine artist, Daniel Smith, has been with Kobo since the beginning. Originally from Brooklyn, Smith moved to Savannah in the late 1990s to finish an MFA at SCAD. He found particular inspiration in the region’s shifting tide-scapes, so much so that Smith pioneered his own technique in landscape painting.

Instead of brushes, he uses large palette knives, oil paints, and wax to create the gentle sway of marsh, tide, and sky.

“What I like about being a member of Kobo all these years is the consistency and emphasis on artist community,” said Smith. “The gallery consistently seeks artists already successful and who would benefit from the collective platform of Kobo. This mutual boosting makes for a strong creative community here.”

Back at her shop, multi-talented Renaissance woman, Marta McWhorter, works on a wood project for one of her SCAD classes. When she isn’t studying furniture design, working at Kobo, or building custom cabinets, McWhorter runs her own stage lighting company. Savannah Music Festival is one of her clients as are Telfair Museums.

A previous member, McWhorter had to re-prioritize a few years ago when life and family made their demands. Now, with kids in high school and time for design, McWhorter is eager to get back to the gallery.

“It’s the consistent quality of work of those that show here,” said McWhorter. “I am so happy to be back because I get feedback and ideas from artists I genuinely respect. And the gallery structure really is generous for artists. Together we are owners and leaders, and it benefits our careers.”

Joy Dunigan joined Kobo in November. A SCAD grad born and raised in Savannah, Dunigan has captained her own graphic design firm for the past 20 years. At Kobo, she focuses on her photography. And in mostly black and white images, Dunigan captures wild places without roads and bridges, highlighting in particular the ecosystems and natural patterns of the Georgia Sea Islands.

“Something I really enjoy is working at the gallery,” said Dunigan. “I’m learning how to speak about all of the artists’ work and share that with visitors, and the more I’m here, the more I learn that tourists often are repeat buyers, that the gallery has a reputation beyond Savannah for featuring talented artists. I’m really enjoying that exchange.”

3D artist, Jessica Pope, is another Kobo newbie. Pope also joined last November and hit the ground running. Known for her custom-made, brightly patterned bowties, re-purposed journals, and up-cycled luggage, her work is fun, bright, tactile, user-friendly, and well crafted.

“Oh, wow, I am along for the ride at this!” Gushed Pope. “Kobo is helping me step out of my comfort zone and try new things, and I’m open to wherever that takes me. I had been wanting more mentors in my life, and mentorship is definitely there. Dicky Stone and Doris Grieder really believe in us and are great at lifting us up and encouraging us.”

Forging forward at Kobo

Though no longer involved, Kobo Gallery wouldn’t exist if not for the foundational efforts of Savannah resident, Heather Stewart.

Stewart, a jeweler and metal artist, founded the gallery with three other women as a way for them to share costs and responsibilities of a storefront. Life and parenting, however, take time, and so a few years in Stewart stepped away but continued making jewelry at home, and most recently, in her new studio space.

Stewart remains close with many of the long-time members and expresses both awe and reverence in how much Kobo has achieved.

“I am truly proud of what Kobo has become and am honored to have been an integral part of creating such a “good thing,” reflected Stewart. “I am so thankful for new members who believe in this gallery and are willing to integrate into the Kobo family, and I give highest praise to the members who have been with Kobo since the beginning. It is because of their conviction and commitment that Kobo has persevered these 15 years.”

IF YOU GO What: Perseverance — Kobo at 15 Where: Kobo Gallery, 33 Barnard St. When: Friday from 5-8 p.m. Cost: Free to attend Info: kobogallery.com

