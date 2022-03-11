Keith Padgett seeks District 6 seat on Savannah-Chatham school board

For 10 years, he taught in the auto collision repair and refinishing program at Savannah Technical College. He has experience working in the automotive, construction equipment and aviation industries.

He has also worked at Gulfstream, Boeing and JBC Construction Equipment. Currently, he has his own painting business called Padgett and Harris LLC.

Platform

Wants students to learn trades and make them available at all schools, not just a specific one

Get more funding for students

Wants accountability ,communication and transparency (ACT) between the school board and the community.

Opponents

Padgett is running against current board member David Bringman for the seat on the May 24 ballot.

"So if we're not preparing our kids for industry and for those jobs that can help our community, then what are we doing."

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

