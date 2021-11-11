Junior Achievement of Georgia honors achievements in business at Hall of Fame event

While on the lookout for JA's Kyle Redner, I see glamorous Cecilia Arango arrive. Possibly the most talented female in town with singing, acting and competitive running in her personal resume, I wave the petite brunette over for an introduction to Capt. Lux Lakshman, Larry Evans and County Commissioner Pat Farrell.

Making an appearance are Dwaine and Cynthia Willett. Once again stunned when I hear their ages, I ask Cynthia what is keeping her occupied after the years of working on the Children's Hospital. "We took a break and now I spend a lot of time working with the Second Harvest Capital Campaign for new facilities," shares Cynthia. "Also, being married to this guy for 22 years keeps me young!"

Prior to tonight I got a call from the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce's Jennifer Davenport asking if I needed a seat, but I assured her that I had a spot with my International Paper family. My long-time IP friend Karen Bogans is waving me and fellow photographers Alex Neumann and Tanner Levi over to take a pic, and I could not be happier. I have waited a long time to see this woman want a pic!

OK! When I say there are power players here tonight, I mean it! PR icon Marjorie Young arrives with Diana Morrison and Jenny Gentry, Savannah Wildlife Rescue's Jeanne Paddison smiles with her cool-cat husband David. Then Miranda Marchant, Marion Thomas and Kelly Gubenko make a perfect trio picture.

SEDA's sharp Tripp Tollison taps me on the shoulder while I snap a pic of hospitality kings Kal Patel and Whip Triplett with a happy David Slatinsky.

While hugging lovable Cliff McCurry, I see Kevin Jackson arriving with his wife Libby, and Dale Critz chatting with Byrd Cookie Co. President Geoff Repella. "We are as busy as we can handle with 19 retail stores," Geoff says. I then ask the Savannah native what he does for fun. "Orange theory, New York theater and 40 years of collecting comic books. I love the Flash!" he says.

Like a flash, I head across the room because I caught a glimpse of Tanya Milton with what looks to be vibrant red hair. Before I can catch her, Devey Dimsdale asks for a group pic, Stacy Jennings yells out "Bun Bun," Joe Marchese jumps between Laura Lee Bocade and Denise Grabowski for a pic, then Sam MacCachern poses for my one allocated photo with the man of the hour, Bob James.

Pausing Camille, I get a chance to ask about the much-anticipated JA Discovery Center. “Imagine a place where sixth and seventh graders experience running a business, budgeting for a family and understanding the connection between education and career options,” she says. “This has been our dream, the JA Discovery Center. A place where kids become adults for a day. Our plans are to open to students of Coastal Georgia at the end of January.”

We need more than one hour to mingle before Dawn Baker takes the mic to start the ceremony and we get in an intro to a man who is an "energizer bunny, known for his social connections, a lifetime mentor and for doing something for the greater good."

Paul takes the stage and shares, “Faith has been the gasoline for the car, and family is the bedrock. I am in awe of my wife. I love you Fran.”

Next we hear that Hattiesburg Mississippi, native Bob is “the positive role model we all need, is someone who uses his platform to address economic disparity and has 50 years of leadership in this town.”

Bob tells us, “My parents taught me education was the way out of poverty, and I have lived with God’s grace and mercy.”

While snapping a pic of these two icons together, it dawns on me how similar Bob and Paul are. Both men are humble, profess so much love for their wives and are men of faith. I believe God put these men in positions of impact, and our community has thrived because of them. It makes total sense that Junior Achievement, the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students in entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy would pick two men who have imprinted the same type of legacy. Take a bow y’all!

