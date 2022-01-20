Hamburger icon
Jimmy Buffet set to play Savannah and the Enmarket Arena in April

Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro / For American-Statesman

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Enmarket Arena for one night only Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m., as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Life On the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to Enmarket Arena for the very first time,” General Manager Monty Jones said in a press release on Thursday. “We can’t wait to have the Parrot Heads at our venue for what will be the party of the year – do not miss out!”

The tour will also celebrate Jimmy Buffett’s 75th birthday and the 50th anniversary of his journey to Key West, the magical spot that provided (and continues to give) much inspiration behind the legend’s songs and infectious attitudes.

The set list will include selections from Jimmy’s latest releases, "Life on the Flip Side" (2020, debuted number two on Billboard) and "Songs You Don’t Know By Heart" (2020, inspired by fans, acoustic revisits of lesser played songs) and a number of fan favorites.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Jimmy Buffet set to play Savannah and the Enmarket Arena in April

Investigations
