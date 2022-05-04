Jazz takes center stage at District Live with the 2022 American Jazz Pianist Competition

Addison Frei is a former winner of the competition and a current judge for the 2022 event. Frei says Jazz continues to be a force of creativity, one which brings together people from all walks of life.

"I fell in love with the unique quality of jazz as social music," Frei shared. "It was a chance to meet and perform with peers and elders alike, with abundant opportunities to share music within so many different corners of society."

The 2022 American Jazz Pianist Competition will feature live performances on one of The Kessler Collection’s Bösendorfer pianos played by pianists ranging in age from 18 to 25 years old.

Dozens of contestants from across the country and Canada will travel to Savannah to perform in solo and trio formats with live accompaniment for a chance at winning cash prizes and career-boosting exposure.

"What I look for in an award-winning jazz player is a command of all technical aspects of performance including finger dexterity, sound production, harmonic sophistication, and understanding of various jazz styles," noted Paul Tardif, Preliminary Judge for the competition.

The panel of judges also includes acclaimed pianist Bill Mays; Steinway artist and Grammy-Award nominee Elio Villafranca; and 2015 American Jazz Pianist Competition winner Frei.

Winners will be announced during the evening awards ceremony, with awards including the Grand Bohemian Prize, sponsored by The Kessler Collection, which is valued at more than $8,000; and additional awards including the $5,500 Bösendorfer Prize, and the $5,000 Yamaha Prize.

Organizers say each year the annual competition delivers something new and exciting for judges and audiences alike.

“Every time we hold this competition, we get to participate in a moment and experience it as it is felt and interpreted by a new generation of artists, and that insight is a very special gift that we share with our audience,” said Jamie Gatchell, VP of the American Jazz Pianist Competition.

If the stakes and talent are any indication, the soul of Jazz is alive and well in these fresh contestants who will put their own modern spin on a classic genre.

"My hope is that the audience will experience high-class music performances by the next generation of musicians," shared Per Danielsson, Artistic Director for the American Jazz Pianist Competition.

"I can guarantee that jazz is alive and well and the future of this American art form is in good hands with these young pianists," Danielsson added.

For more information about the 6th Annual American Jazz Pianist Competition, visit americanjazzpianistcompetition.org/ajpc/.

IF YOU GO WHAT: The 6th Annual American Jazz Pianist Competition WHEN: Monday, May 9, with solo performances at 2 p.m., duo and trio performances at 5 p.m., and awards ceremony at 7 p.m. WHERE: District Live at Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River St. COST: Free and open to the public INFO: www.americanjazzpianistcompetition.org

