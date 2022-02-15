Jasmine Polley announces bid for Savannah-Chatham County District 8 school board seat

Background

Polley, a native of New York, completed two combat tours in Iraq and has been married to her husband Josh for 17 years. She has three children who attend schools in the Savannah-Chatham school district.

She works at Georgia Division of Family and Children services as a stay office manager and in the past she has worked as an investigative social worker. She also volunteers at her children’s PTA and student council.

Platform

Polley is using the acronym ACT FAST which stands for accountability, communication, transparency and fiscal responsibility to address her platform. She said she wants the school district to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and making sure the money is being used to benefit the needs of the students.

Credit: Jasmine Polley Credit: Jasmine Polley

“We need to know where the money is being spent,” she said. She also wants more communication between the school district and the community.

Opponents

Polley is running for the seat that is currently held by Tonia Howard-Hall, who announced she would be seeking re-election. Howard-Hall was first elected to the post in 2018.

Seats for the school board will be on the same ballot as the state and federal primary elections on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

