Jane Fishman: Confusion ensues when weather and holidays collide

Walking and listening can work, but walking is about noticing, observing, being in the moment, stopping to do downward facing dog of catching, stopping to find the owl behind that screech.

Some of my best reading time has come during those interminable and odious periods on the phone listening to the repetitive, insincere and disingenuous announcement we all know so well — “Your call is very important to us” — except it’s not. Otherwise they would hire more operators, more front desk people, more nurses at the ready to take my very important call. Anyway, who can read and refrain from talking back. “Really? Very important? Then why am I sitting here for 30 minutes and more waiting to talk to someone?”

“I about died to death,” a friend said about waiting to talk to someone, using a favorite expression of Sandy West of Ossabaw Island fame.

“Didn’t you just fall with your fanny in the butter,” my cousin Karla said when I told her I reached a human being on the first try. She and her husband Melvin might be the only two people to use that expression. I can’t find any reference to it, but I like it.

Sometimes I think we may be getting a little too far over our skis with computer software no matter how “important” the recording purports to be. Can we get back to employing a human being to problem solve? There has to be a middle ground. The other day when I was trying to make an appointment for something or other, meeting obstacle after obstacle, I said to the scheduler, “Have you ever heard the expression ‘too many cooks spoil the broth?’” Being under 12 (I’m just guessing here), she said she had not. Then there was a pause, after which she said, “But I like it.”

And I liked her. A human exchange. In a week or so as Christmas trees come down, menorahs are put away and we begin to slide back into some kind of groove, we might remember the year (2022, right?), but right now I’ll ask again: What day is it?

Jane Fishman is a contributing lifestyles columnist for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at gofish5@earthlink.net or call 912-484-3045. See more columns by Jane at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Jane Fishman: Confusion ensues when weather and holidays collide