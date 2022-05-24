It's Terrance Miller's birthday and he'll laugh if he wants to – and you're invited to join

“My first birthday show we did at Elan in 2019, and that was a success we wanted to build on,” recalled Miller. “During the pandemic we did it at an AirBnB, that was a creative solution in the middle of strange times. Last year, we got together at the same location where we’re doing the show Saturday, but this year the venue is even bigger, and we think we’ll have twice as many people coming out.”

In a converted warehouse big enough to accommodate an audience of 250 on Old Louisville Road, the space is ready to host a night of comedy that’s a bit more like a mini-festival. Pop-up vendors selling clothing, candles, jewelry and more will be set up outside. Mobile bartender, Sipalicious, will be on hand with an array of beverages, including a cocktail, “My Favorite Comedian,” crafted just for the event. WSG catering handles all the food — a variety of chicken wings, mac and cheese, string beans, and more surprises are on the menu.

Aesha Hodges, who performs as Lady A, is one of the night’s featured comedians. At 42-years-old, Hodges comes to comedy with an arsenal of funny based on her life raising two children and being a single, almost-empty-nest mom trying to date. She credits Miller for his encouragement and in creating a genuine group of comedian colleagues. Occasionally the pair travel and perform together at venues outside of Savannah.

“Look, I’m born and raised here, and I’ve seen some things, ok?” Hodges said with a laugh. “I have a 22-year-old and a 17-year-old, and I know things from raising them. My comedy comes from my life, and I’m not afraid to talk about it, and I can make it funny and tell it in a way that people learn from the experience. Terrance might be young, but he’s got a good head on his shoulders, and he’s working hard to build a bigger comedy scene in Savannah.”

Through her work with Miller, more people are hiring Hodges for her unique take on life and what makes it funny. In June, she is featured at a comedy night in Millen, Ga., and has more performances scheduled in Savannah and beyond through summer.

Also featured on Saturday night, Jamie Sharp, whose father retired from the military, was born in Germany, traveled the world and ended up staying in Hinesville after his dad’s retirement. There, he raises three kids and has worked at the Liberty County Courthouse for 18 years. He’s new to performing comedy — only just starting at open mics in Jan. 2021 — but he hit the ground running. And his children are among his biggest fans.

“My kids ask me why I didn’t start doing this sooner,” chuckled Sharp. “They are very supportive. With my comedy I like to talk about things that make people uncomfortable so that a conversation can open up, and people can become more comfortable with difficult subjects. I talk about race, but it’s not like I want a race war or anything. I think comedy really can make difficult things easier to talk about and bring people together, and that’s part of what I’m wanting to do.”

At Miller’s birthday bash last year, Sharp was an audience member. Saturday night he performs — a sizeable accomplishment in just one year. Sharp also has more shows lined up for summer, including one he’s producing in June at 201 Tapas Lounge in Pooler.

Rapper and hip hop artist, Clay Hodges, is the evening’s featured musical guest. A longtime friend of Miller, the pair has collaborated creatively for several years and often support each other through their respective events. He sees Saturday night as a great combination of entertainment.

“The people are in for a real treat!” Hodges professed. “The band and I are gonna blow your face off, and the comedians are gonna have you laughing until it hurts.”

Comedians Iceberg Shrimp, K. Striggss, and Comedian Peanut also perform Saturday night. Miller is looking forward to the performances and hopes the event is something that grows bigger each year, perhaps into something where a dedicated venue space could accommodate weekly or monthly acts.

“I feel a momentum building, and I want this annual show to be a unique experience that people keep coming back to,” said Miller. “The goal is to create an opportunity for people regularly to come together and be part of the local creative community. I want to make sure everyone has a good time Saturday night. It is a party after all, my birthday party, and I hope everyone laughs and enjoys the best time!”

IF YOU GO What: Terrance Miller’s Comedy Birthday Bash Where: 3911 Old Louisville Road, Suite 101, Savannah When: Saturday, doors open 8 p.m. Cost: $20 general, $40 VIP Info: eventbrite.com/e/terrance-millers-comedy-birthday-bash-tickets-321434137157

