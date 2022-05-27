'It was a labor of love': For first time in 20 years, Thunderbolt revives Blessing of the Fleet

Credit: Courtesy of the Town of Thunderbolt Credit: Courtesy of the Town of Thunderbolt

According to Thomas, the Blessing of the Fleet, which began in 1949, was "hard work, but a lot of fun." It was the culmination of the sweat and effort of a small group of dedicated Thunderbolt residents.

“It was just fantastic. Both sides of the River Drive block was filled, vendors were everywhere,” Thomas recalled.

For more than 20 years, the town, including Thomas who served as mayor in the early 2000s, had tried to bring some semblance of the ritual back, but it never quite gathered enough momentum. This year, after a two-month sprint of preparation and planning, Thunderbolt is reviving the Blessing of the Fleet.

The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the original stomping grounds, River Drive. Live music, entertainment, a beer garden and vendors of all kinds will be present.

The parade, which will feature local businesses, nonprofits and public service groups, will kick off the celebration. The blessing by Bishop Parkes of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist will take place at 4 p.m.

“We’re paying homage to the people who paved the way for us to have the town that we have today," said Mayor Dana Williams, "And also to preserve and promote our history and our heritage of being tied to the water."

Thunderbolt’s origins hearken back to the height of the local shrimping and fishing industry. The community grew along the Wilmington River’s banks. Traditional fishing cottages are still the dominant architectural style in its neighborhoods.

Williams acknowledged that the small town has lost that sense of community over the years. The population has gradually dwindled to its current 2,500. Once-active neighborhood associations have aged out or were stamped out by the pandemic.

But the decline had begun decades before, with the dissipation of the Blessing of the Fleet being one of its biggest indicators. A combination of an aging community; development along River Drive, where the festival was held; and an overall decline in the local shrimping industry had all contributed to the fading of tradition.

But Williams, as well as other city officials and residents, have been striving to thread the once close-knit community back together again.

"It falls into what was my biggest platform, and council as well: getting out and meeting your neighbors, knowing them and being there for them when they need you," said Williams.

The other day, Williams said he witnessed several residents picking up scraps of trash off the streets. They were anticipating the return of the Blessing of the Fleet, he said, and wanted to help beautify the town.

Michael Smith, who had grown up in Thunderbolt from the ‘50s to ‘90s, helped organize the Blessing of the Fleet as part of the city's volunteer firefighter crew. He remembers setting up arts and crafts booths and standing in the river to help regulate the boat parade. Every year, they’d host different events such as foot races and dunking booths.

But just like Thomas, he cherished memories of dancing on the street during a summery Friday evening the most, and listening to the bands he helped pick out in the weeks before as an event organizer.

Smith describes the event as being a labor of love.

"It would take months to get everything organized, there was a lot of people involved in making it happened," said Smith.

After 22 years, the Blessing of the Fleet’s celebrations will look different. The river won’t hold the 50 or so boats as it once had. There’s maybe half a dozen pontoons and other recreational vessels docked along the banks now. Anyone sailing in the river is welcome to receive their blessing, though, said Williams.

What’s important, Williams notes, is that the Thunderbolt is bringing back its most beloved tradition after decades of pleas from residents. The mayor credits city staff and Simply Savannah Marketing for the expedited preparations.

“We’re rekindling that sense of community,” said Williams. "This is just the start, this is the beginning.”

