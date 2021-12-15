Is Port Wentworth one of the most affordable places to live in Georgia?

Out of the top-10 affordable cities, Port Wentworth racked up higher values overall. This means that, while residents are paying more, they're also earning more, possibly pointing to the types of jobs available in the area.

But, taking a local snapshot, Port Wentworth's overall home costs such as closing costs, property tax, homeowners insurance and mortgage are relatively lower compared to the rest of the county.

Meanwhile, the city’s residents are high earners. The city's household median income of $79,327 is much higher than the county's $56,842.

Port Wentworth growth

Over the past decade, the city has seen rapid growth in almost all areas. It's one of the cities in West Chatham that is absorbing longtime residents who can no longer afford to live in Savannah and newcomers who are looking for a more affordable place to live in a competitive housing market.

Credit: Courtesy of SmartAsset

In the past 10 years, Port Wentworth saw its population more than double in size, increasing from 5,359 to 10,878, and that trend is expected to continue.

An additional 3,000 housing units are planned for the next five years.

"Port Wentworth is growing at a very fast rate, just like Pooler and Guyton," said Deanna Baggett, a realtor with Keller Williams Coastal Area Partners, who said she's witnessed the city's surge in population in the last 10 years she's worked in the area.

Housing costs have skyrocketed everywhere in the past year due to lack of inventory, but, compared to other cities, Port Wentworth is more affordable. She said there have been people who are coming to the area, but "they don't want to spend the Pooler prices."

The October median listing price for homes in Port Wentworth is 269,000 while Pooler's is 283,000, according to website realtor.com.

“If someone wants a newer-built house and they can only afford like $250,000, they might be more willing to go to Port Wentworth rather than Pooler,” said Baggett, who also pointed out property taxes play a critical role as well.

Port Wentworth's millage rate is slightly lower at 4.160 versus Pooler's 4.597.

With the population growth, Port Wentworth has also seen a rise in its income level.

Since 2013, the median household income has shot up from a little over $50,000 to nearly $80,000, according to the data mining and visualization platform Data USA. It's increased at a faster rate than Chatham County as a whole.

The city of Savannah, which faces a much more acute affordable housing crisis, has a median household income of around $43,307, while its housing costs are much higher.

Baggett said a lot of the residents she's sold to lately work at large companies like Gulfstream or are in the military. But, ultimately, the incoming population is a mix of socioeconomic backgrounds.

“I’ve sold to people who are restaurant workers in downtown Savannah, military, Gulfstream, also port workers,” said Baggett, “it definitely depends on their price range.”

However, Port Wentworth's affordability comes with a different price. Its location adjacent to the Port of Savannah has made it a popular home for warehouses and heavy traffic, which are points of contention for many current residents.

Commercial growth has also lagged behind the population boom, resulting in a lack of necessities such as medical services, shopping and entertainment centers. Residents often say they have to travel to Pooler, Rincon or Savannah for these needs.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"Right now, it's people who don't mind driving 10 minutes to the store, 20 minutes to the mall. They're good being where there's not a lot of stuff around," said Baggett. "I do think Port Wentworth will keep changing and growing as they start adding stores and other things, though."

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Is Port Wentworth one of the most affordable places to live in Georgia?