Inside Look: Murray C. Perlman, Alex Raskin collections represented in latest Everand auction

The two-day auction also has items from the collection of Alex Raskin Antiques, which has occupied the Noble Hardee Mansion on Monterey Square since 1990. Raskin is now retiring after more than 50 years in the antiques business. It feels like the end of an era on Bull Street.

Other estates and collections are also represented in the auction, which includes almost 600 lots. About 120 of the lots come from either the Perlman estate or Raskin collection.

The pieces from the Raskin collection include gorgeous furniture and furnishings, perhaps most notably a circa 1835 classical marble-topped mahogany console table with carved caryatid supports from the school of Joseph Barry. Two large Heriz carpets and about 20 other fine rugs from the Perlman estate will be up for auction.

I am especially interested in the fine art and have been lucky to buy numerous pieces from Everard over the years.

Among the fine art highlights from the current auction are a marble sculpture by Fortunato Galli (Italian, 1850-1918), a painting by Porfirio Salinas (Texas, 1910-1973), a painting by William Aiken Walker (N.C., 1838-1921), a painting by Francis Augustus Silva (American, 1835-1886) and four etchings by Marc Chagall (French/Russian, 1887-1985).

Of course, it’s impossible to give a full picture of such an extensive auction in a short newspaper column, so I encourage readers to check out the Everard website. Visitors can scroll through all the lots or use the search box and filters to curate their own experience.

Bids can be placed in advance, but the auction will be conducted live online via Everard, LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare and Invaluable beginning at 10 a.m. on June 1 and June 2.

A preview reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m., May 24, at Everard Auctions’ gallery at 2436 Waters Ave. Additional in-person previews are available May 25-27 or by appointment.

Bidders should be aware that the live auction moves very quickly.

