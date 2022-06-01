'I want to be part of music!': Savannah singer-songwriter Anna Kellam is making music accessible

“Me and Susanna collaborate a lot playing with each other, providing harmonies, and she always plays violin on my stuff at my open mics,” said Kellam. “There’s a really sweet musician community, even if I don’t play with as many musicians. We collaborate together to make us all more successful.”

Collaboration and community support is important to Kellam, so she also hosts a monthly open mic at Starland Strange with the Dreamhouse collective. “We call it Porch Band and it’s been a fun, intimate setting,” said Kellam.

“Specifically we’ve been promoting singer-songwriters, but we also just wanted it to be a space where musicians don’t have to pay to play and any type of genre is welcomed. We want to do more things like maybe a variety night where we have a DJ set, a rapper, and maybe a comedian and a band. Just doing multi-genre, and more inclusive, community shows.”

Born and raised in Savannah, Kellam found her voice performing in the Savannah Children’s Theatre, singing choir at Savannah Arts Academy, and later joining an acappella group in college.

Kellam picked up the guitar and began writing her own songs after she lost her mother to drug addiction.

“I was honestly just 18 and processing a lot and just knew two chords on guitar and wrote a bunch of really sad songs,” recalled Kellam. “That was my only way of processing that when I was younger. Now I like writing songs that are more introspective, and some are sad, and some are sweet. Some are breakup songs and some are me looking at myself versus two years ago. Sometimes I feel like I’ve done really well, and I have a lot of work to do, but I’m progressing. And some are just about me having really bad rhythm.”

Kellam now has a full band that includes Kennedy on vocals and violin, and Brooks Tompkins on guitar, as well as a revolving line-up of other supporting players like David Murray from Bero Bero. Kellam’s band made their debut at the most recent Savannah Stopover Festival.

“I felt really lucky to do it,” said Kellam. “It was really cool to hear my music with full instrumentation and feel like it was received well. Jokingly, because I feel really insecure with my instrumental ability, I always told people, ‘I’m just a baby musician. I’m not a real musician.’ Then we got done with my Stopover set and I looked at my bassist and said, ‘Okay, maybe I can call myself a REAL musician now.’ It was really encouraging to keep going.”

Kellam has been recently taking guitar lessons with Nick Cianci of the band Del Watez Gap to help her improve her song-writing. With a dozen original songs under her belt and many more in the works, Kellam plans to record and release a single by the end of the year, and an EP next summer.

Since returning to Savannah after studying abroad in China, Kellam has put all of her energy into constant gigging, improving as an artist, and helping grow Savannah's music community.

“I just did it and I’ve been learning along the way,” said Kellam. “I feel like I finally feel comfortable and grounded here. Just feeling like my own self and like I’m turning into an adult.”

Kellam is involved in many aspects of the music business. When she isn’t playing music or hosting open-mics, Kellam volunteers and stage manages at several music festivals. She cites the hard work of Kyle Brown and his Dog Days Presents booking as a source of inspiration for her full immersion into the Savannah music scene.

“He was making the music scene in Savannah grow and I just wanted to see it grow and be more accessible, as well,” said Kellam.

“I want to be part of music!”

