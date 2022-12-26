'I do it because it's Savannah': New Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen is here to serve his home

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

At the time, Kitchen was working for the city’s Water Department as a Water Distribution Foreman. He was 28 at the time, and made his way into Savannah Fire. And as the years went on, both Handy and Kitchen moved up the ranks together, earning new certifications, and taking on leadership opportunities as they came.

By 2020, the two were assistant chiefs for Savannah Fire, with Handy over operations and Kitchen over logistics. And in July of this year, after the departure of Fire Chief Derik Minard, Kitchen was tapped to be the interim chief in his stead, while the city performed a nationwide search for the next chief.

But in the end, the next chief was already sitting in the chair. Savannah City Manager Jay Melder chose Kitchen for the post, effective Nov. 7, and cited Kitchen's rise through the ranks of the department as an example of the power of promoting leadership from within.

“Chief Kitchen is a servant leader committed to the City of Savannah’s vision of our City being safe for all Savannahians,” Melder said. “He has my confidence and trust, along with the respect of Savannah Fire, and the support of the Savannah community. Chief Kitchen embraces a collaborative approach to leadership and is focused on continuing Savannah Fire’s ability to save lives through investing in basic life support training. In addition, Chief Kitchen is committed to developing leaders from within our ranks, investing in Team Savannah, and giving everyone the opportunity to thrive.”

And Kitchen says he’s going to uphold the servant leadership standard for the department, leveraging his professional relationships within Savannah Fire to guide the agency into the future, with a focus on logistics and efficiency, recruitment, diversity and internal staff development.

“I've always been a servant, I grew up in a church, and I was taught to serve,” Kitchen said. “And even my previous leader, before I even became a battalion chief, we were taught: in order to lead you must first serve.”

Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department Credit: Courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department

Priorities

Since he took over the post, Kitchen said he’s maintained an open door policy, hoping to keep the line between himself and the staff open. He has lunch at different fire stations frequently, talking to the staff, hearing their concerns — it’s all part of that servant leadership mindset.

And Kitchen credits Minard for making the first big strides to change the culture of the department towards a more open, communicative mindset. He hopes these lunches and one-on-ones with staff will carry that mindset forward, further developing a tightly knit, supportive culture within Savannah Fire.

“Anything is on the table, anything they want to talk about. So we they end up asking a lot of questions,” Kitchen said. “And I do my best to answer truthfully. And if I don't have an answer, I tell them, ‘Hey, I don't have the answer right now. But I'll get back to you with that.’ And I follow up with them.”

Kitchen’s experience in logistics from his time as assistant chief shows in his priorities for the department. He says he hopes to work with Savannah police on a shared public safety model, taking advantage of Savannah Fire's many fire stations around town, which give them a bit of an edge on response time.

“Our stations are strategically placed to help us meet a four minute and 20 second response time, so we made a suggestion that we create a public safety footprint instead of just a fire station,” Kitchen said. “That way, you will have PD and fire in every neighborhood, either in a response area where we can affect everything.”

Kitchen says this model would be more efficient. While it would require the city to expand the Savannah Fire stations already in place to also accommodate police, it wouldn’t require the city to purchase new land, and he expects it would put the two agencies on par for response time.

Recruitment is another priority for Kitchen, and he says he wants to encourage people of color to pursue the career. He says he considers himself a “walking billboard” and plans on doing community outreach programs, telling his own story to Savannah’s young Black population.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

“So one thing that we know is that five services is a service where you have a majority of white men, so we want to look at bringing more minorities into this profession,” Kitchen said. “And me personally, I feel like I'm a walking billboard for it: being from Savannah, being from the inner city of Savannah, coming up through the city public programs and using city services in order to get a better hold on life, and then in return, trying to be a good investment for the city.”And at the end of the day, after all the planning and managing and developing, Kitchen says he takes pride in his new post. It’s not about being fire chief for him, it’s about being the fire chief for Savannah, for his team, for his home.

“I do it because it's Savannah, because it's dear to my heart,” Kitchen said.

“And I know the people in this department, and I know how much work they put in, so I want to be the one to help support them, to help them get their work completed, help them make any achievements they want to achieve. But also to be able to serve Savannah and make it a safe place.”

