Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

The organization works to support members in the community through fundraising events as well as other outreach programs. James Collins, treasurer for the auxiliary, said the decision was perfect timing for a man that has been a “huge value to Richmond Hill.”

“His old truck died and he was in a bad spot,” said Collins. “The decision to help him was not a challenge at all. We knew this was the right thing to do.”

The organization did not stop there. The backseat of the truck was filled with gifts for Eckhoff’s family. He felt undeserving of the truck due to his short stint in the military, but Jenn Allen, president of the auxiliary, said his service to the community is unmatched.

'Cutthroat and stressful'Finding housing out of reach for many Georgia military families

Whether it be helping a homeless veteran find a hotel for the night or connecting them with the VA clinic, Eckhoff’s dedication and expertise has allowed him to lend a hand in a multitude of ways.

“He had the uniform on for six years but he has been very active in our community, so I still consider that service,” said Allen. “He volunteers all of his time, it's his pretty much his baby. Helping veterans is his passion. He is very selfless and a great person.”

The gesture reminded Eckhoff that good Samaritans still exist.

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

“It probably is the best gift I've ever had in my life,” said Eckhoff. “The best part of it is that I haven't lost my faith in humanity. There are good people out there.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Huge value to Richmond Hill': Cold War veteran honored for community service