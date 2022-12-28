ajc logo
X

'Huge value to Richmond Hill': Cold War veteran honored for community service

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Harold Eckhoff was enjoying a night of food, fun and fellowship with members from the Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary Post 7331 when he got the surprise of a lifetime.

The group’s annual Christmas party turned into a celebration of service for the Cold War veteran, who was gifted a new truck just in time for the holidays. The vehicle was provided through a collective effort between Fight the War Within, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 7331 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7331.

“I’m still on a little bit of a high from this event,” said Eckhoff. “It is awesome what the organization has done. I've only seen things like that in the news. I'm humble. When I received this, it blew me away. I continually serve by helping others and I learned these things from my mom and dad.”

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

The organization works to support members in the community through fundraising events as well as other outreach programs. James Collins, treasurer for the auxiliary, said the decision was perfect timing for a man that has been a “huge value to Richmond Hill.”

“His old truck died and he was in a bad spot,” said Collins. “The decision to help him was not a challenge at all. We knew this was the right thing to do.”

The organization did not stop there. The backseat of the truck was filled with gifts for Eckhoff’s family. He felt undeserving of the truck due to his short stint in the military, but Jenn Allen, president of the auxiliary, said his service to the community is unmatched.

Whether it be helping a homeless veteran find a hotel for the night or connecting them with the VA clinic, Eckhoff’s dedication and expertise has allowed him to lend a hand in a multitude of ways.

“He had the uniform on for six years but he has been very active in our community, so I still consider that service,” said Allen. “He volunteers all of his time, it's his pretty much his baby. Helping veterans is his passion. He is very selfless and a great person.”

The gesture reminded Eckhoff that good Samaritans still exist.

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

Credit: Special to the Savannah Morning News

“It probably is the best gift I've ever had in my life,” said Eckhoff. “The best part of it is that I haven't lost my faith in humanity. There are good people out there.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Huge value to Richmond Hill': Cold War veteran honored for community service

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants11h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Former Atlantan and ‘GMA’ host Amy Robach returns to town with co-host T.J. Holmes
23h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
14h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
13h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA secondary has been ‘harping on technique’ after SEC Championship
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo by MSG Entertainment

Richmond Hill native experiences 'best day of her life' as she becomes a Radio City...
1h ago
Savannah Winds conductor Mark Johnson leaves a cherished musical legacy with local band
Savannah Civil Rights Attorney to be honored with historical marker
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
22h ago
Citing structural problems, Georgia state park closes hotel
19h ago
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top