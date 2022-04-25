How to watch Georgia governor’s race debates between Brian Kemp, David Perdue on TV, live stream

Four more years?: Georgia senators want to double the length of their two-year terms

Public policy expert: In partisan primary elections, demand proof over platitudes

Sunday, April 24 in Atlanta

The first debate was held in Atlanta and was televised by WSB-TV. A replay is available for viewing at wsbtv.com.

Thursday, April 28 in Savannah

The candidates will meet at 7 p.m. at a Savannah television studio. The debate will be televised live on stations owned by Gray Television, include WTOC in Savannah, WRDW in Augusta, WGCL in Atlanta, WTVM in Columbus and WALB in Albany.

The debate will be livestreamed on those stations' websites.

WTOC's Mike Cihla will moderate the debate.

Sunday, May 1 in Atlanta

The final Republican gubernatorial debate will be hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will be available on Georgia PBS stations and through gpb.org.

