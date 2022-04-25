ajc logo
How to watch Georgia governor’s race debates between Brian Kemp, David Perdue on TV, live stream

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Republican candidates for Georgia governor, Brian Kemp and David Perdue, will debate three times ahead of the May 2 start of early voting for the 2022 primary election.

Kemp, the incumbent, is facing a challenge from Perdue, the former U.S. senator and Kemp's one-time ally. Perdue lost his Senate seat to Jon Ossoff in the 2020 election, one Perdue and former President Donald Trump have falsely called fraudulent.

The winner of the Republican primary will advance to face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the November general election.

Here's where to watch the Kemp-Perdue debates.

Sunday, April 24 in Atlanta

The first debate was held in Atlanta and was televised by WSB-TV. A replay is available for viewing at wsbtv.com.

Thursday, April 28 in Savannah

The candidates will meet at 7 p.m. at a Savannah television studio. The debate will be televised live on stations owned by Gray Television, include WTOC in Savannah, WRDW in Augusta, WGCL in Atlanta, WTVM in Columbus and WALB in Albany.

The debate will be livestreamed on those stations' websites.

WTOC's Mike Cihla will moderate the debate.

Sunday, May 1 in Atlanta

The final Republican gubernatorial debate will be hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will be available on Georgia PBS stations and through gpb.org.

