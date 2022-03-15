For the first time this year, the Eastern Wharf deck will be available for parking. The price ranges from $20 to $25 dollars — typical for St. Patrick’s Day.

Residents can also prepay for a parking spot by calling 912-651-6470. Those spots are limited, Brandon said.

In the past, the city has partnered with Chatham Area Transit to offer shuttles in and out of downtown and remote locations such as the Savannah Mall but are unable to do so this year because of CAT staff shortages.

“That’s pretty significant because they would move several thousand people in and out of the area,” Brandon said. This means more cars will likely be on the road.

Street parking will also be available, but Brandon said make sure your car is not parked along the parade route or staging area. He estimated the city tows between 30 and 40 cars for this violation.

The city will not charge for street parking but will be checking for safety violations such as parking on or blocking a crosswalk or parking in front of a fire hydrant. Word to the wise: You'll want to scope out your parking possibilities early — maybe even the night before — and get in place by 6 a.m. Street parking goes quickly.

Taking a rideshare service into town is encouraged, but Brandon advised folks to be mindful of a surge in prices and suggested it may be worth walking a few feet outside of the high traffic areas to get a lower price.

What it boils down to, Brandon emphasized, is “Have fun, but have a plan. This isn’t the sort of situation where you can just drive in and decide what you’re going to do when you get there.”

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: How to find the best parking spot in time for Savannah's St. Patrick's Day parade