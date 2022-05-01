How to early vote in Chatham County for the May 2022 election

Where is early voting in Chatham County?

Monday through Friday, May 2-20

• Main office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Chatham County Mosquito Control, 65 Billy B. Hair Drive, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Southwest Chatham Library, 14097 Abercorn St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday voting, May 7, May 14

• Main office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday voting, May 15

• Main office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Credit: Steve Bisson/savannahnow.com Credit: Steve Bisson/savannahnow.com

Can I still request an absentee ballot?

Absentee ballots are available by request through May 13. Mailout of absentee ballots began on April 25.

Requesting an absentee ballot requires a driver's license number, a state ID number, or a photocopy of alternate voter ID.

As for verification, absentee voters must now include their state-issued ID number with their ballots. Previously, Georgia used a signature-match system.

Absentee ballots can be returned up until 7 p.m. on election day, May 24.

How to return an absentee ballot

• Absentee ballots can be requested by mailing a request form to the Chatham Board of Registrars at P.O. BOx 13757, Savannah, Ga, 31416.

• Email is also an option. A voter must attach a clear photo of a completed ballot request form to absenteeballots@cahthamcounty.org.

• Voters can fax the filled-out form to 912-790-1519.

• A request can be filled out and submitted in person at the Board of Registrars' main office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive.

Drop boxes

SB 202, the voting reform law passed in 2021, officially codified absentee ballot drop boxes. The measure also limits the number of boxes to one per 100,000 registered voters or one per early voting site, whichever number is smaller.

Chatham has three boxes, all located inside early voting site,. Access is only available during early voting hours.

Chatham County absentee ballot drop box locations

• Main office, 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Chatham County Mosquito Control, 65 Billy B. Hair Drive, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Find more information about voting in Chatham County at voter.chathamcountyga.gov.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: How to early vote in Chatham County for the May 2022 election